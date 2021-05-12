Brandon Bird, 26, Cecil, pleaded guilty to failure to register, a fourth-degree felony, and was given an eight-month prison term with credit for 49 days served in jail while his case was pending. He failed to register his change of address with authorities as a requirement of his sexual offender status.
Brandon Alvarado, 24, Melrose, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he serve 30 days in Paulding County Jail with credit for seven days served while his case was pending. The remaining sentence was stayed on condition he provide proof of employment before June 4. He participated in a course of disorderly conduct with four or more persons on Aug. 11.
Andrew Swanson Jr., 19, Kent, pleaded guilty to identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for July 7.
James Thomas, 37, Paulding, was granted a motion for treatment in lieu of conviction on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on supervision for two years with conditions, including that he complete treatment programs recommended by Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio.
Mary Whited, 33, Huntington, Ind., pleaded guilty to OVI, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and bond was set at $30,000 cash or surety. Sentencing was scheduled for May 24.
