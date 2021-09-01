John Chaffins, 38, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a second-degree felony; corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony; and illegal conveyance of weapons or drugs or other prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 20 and bond was set at $100,000 cash or surety with a 10% allowance provision.

Nicollette Collins, 31, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 20 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.

