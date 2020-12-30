Brandon Alvarado, 24, Melrose, pleaded guilty to aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 1.

Dustin Thomas, 26, Oakwood, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. A dispositional hearing was scheduled for Jan. 25 and his bond was continued.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments