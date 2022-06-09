Jeffery Dennison, 48, 16211 Road 153, Defiance, appeared for disposition on a charge of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. He was granted a request for drug treatment in lieu of conviction and he was placed on supervision for two year with conditions, including that he follow the intervention plan of Westwood Behavioral Health Center, Inc.
Gary Schaffer, 45, Cecil, appeared for disposition on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony. He was granted a request for drug treatment in lieu of conviction and he was placed on supervision for two year with conditions, including that he follow the intervention plan of Westwood Behavioral Health Center, Inc.
Tyler Levos, 36, Paulding, appeared for sentencing on a charge of OVI, a fourth-degree felony. He was given a 60-day jail term and placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he pay a fine of $1,350, receive a three-year operator’s license and complete the county drug court program. The charge alleged that he operated a vehicle while under the influence on Jan. 15, having been convicted previously of a felony OVI offense.
Amanda Diaz, 42, 14487 Power Dam Road, Defiance, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, second- and third-degree felonies; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. A disposition hearing was scheduled for July 26.
Randy Hoersten, 44, Ohio City, pleaded guilty to failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony; and possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. A disposition hearing was scheduled for July 11.
