Paulding Common Pleas
Tony Hanson, 48, Paulding, pleaded guilty to OVI, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for May 17.
Cal Ward, 25, address unknown, was denied a motion for treatment in lieu of conviction on a charge of failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and bond was set at $20,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision. Sentencing was scheduled for Tuesday.
