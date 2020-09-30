Paulding Common Pleas

Dalton Johnson, 25, Paulding, pleaded guilty to attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony. He was placed on community control with conditions, including that he serve 107 days in Paulding County Jail with credit for 107 days served while his case was pending and pay $1,230 restitution to the victim. He caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to another man on April 18 with a club.

Patrick Stilson, 25, Bryan, pleaded guilty to unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 2.

David Addis, 19, Antwerp, pleaded guilty to breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. The case was continued for disposition until Nov. 2.

Evelyn Wilson, 19, Fort Wayne, pleaded guilty to breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. The case was continued for disposition until Nov. 2.

Victoria Short, 41, Paulding, pleaded guilty to obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 2.

Bobby Fanning, 44, Antwerp, pleaded not guilty to theft, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 9 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

