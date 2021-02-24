Paulding Common Pleas
Wesley Andrews, 24, Paulding, pleaded guilty to violation of sexual offender registration, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he obtain and maintain employment. Andrews failed to register his address with authorities on July 31 as a condition of his sexual offender status.
Mindy Contreraz, 45, Payne, pleaded guilty to two counts of non-support of dependents, each a fourth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that she pay all child support arrearages and obtain and maintain employment. Contreraz failed to provide adequate financial support for her two children.
Kelton Fries, 20, Paulding, pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 5.
Larry Mullins Jr., 37, Paulding, pleaded guilty to non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 13.
Logan Perl, 27, Oakwood, pleaded guilty to breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 19.
Tony Hanson, 48, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to two counts of OVI, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 29 and bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety with a 10% allowance provision.
Daniel LaFountain, 28, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 19 and his bond was continued.
Jessy May, 25, Antwerp, pleaded not guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 8 and bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety with a 10% allowance provision.
