Paulding Common Pleas
Joshua Jennings, 39, address unknown, appeared for sentencing on a charge of failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he serve 49 days in jail with credit for 49 days served while case was pending, continue with the Celebrate Recovery group and obtain his GED. He failed to appear for a court hearing on March 2 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond. A charge of identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Bryan Foltz, 27, Paulding, pleaded guilty to two counts of non-support of dependents, each a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 3.
Jodie Diven, 50, Cecil, pleaded not guilty to robbery, a second-degree felony; burglary, a second-degree felony; felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 3 and a jury trial set for Oct. 6. His bond was continued.
