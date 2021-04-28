Paulding Common Pleas

Larry Copsey, 50, Antwerp, appeared for sentencing on a charge of non-support of dependents, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he serve 30 days in Paulding County Jail. The sentence was stayed on condition he maintain his current employment. He also was ordered to complete an alcohol and mental health evaluation by Westwood Behavioral Health Center Inc. Copsey failed to provide adequate support payments for his child dependent.

Logan Perl, 27, Oakwood, appeared for sentencing on a charge of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he serve 55 days in Paulding County Jail with credit for 55 days served while his case was pending and ordered to complete a drug/alcohol and mental health evaluation by Westwood Behavioral Health Center Inc. He broke into an unoccupied structure on Oakwood's Fifth Street on Dec. 14.

