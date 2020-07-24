Paulding Common Pleas
Michael Dunn, 33, Paulding, appeared for sentencing on a charge of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, and was given an 18-month prison term. He possessed a firearm after having been prohibited from doing so due to a felony conviction.
Patrick Gager, 32, Antwerp, appeared for sentencing on a charge of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he serve 30 days in Paulding County Jail with credit for four days served, and the balance suspended as long as he maintains employment. He broke into an unoccupied structure on Antwerp's Frank Leinard Parkway on Feb. 3.
Destiney Gerken, 18, Antwerp, appeared for sentencing on two counts of theft, each a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that she serve 20 days in Paulding County Jail with work release. She was given credit for six days served in jail while her case was pending. A third count of theft, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed. The charges allege that she used debit cards belonging to two other persons without authorization.
Angela Dewig, Paulding, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 31.
