Paulding Common Pleas
Justin Meglich, 36, Paulding, pleaded guilty to attempted pandering obscenity involving a minor, a third-degree felony; and pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor, a third-degree felony. He was given prison terms totaling 36 months with credit for 146 days served in jail while his case was pending and was classified as a tier II sexual offender. The charges alleged that on March 11 he possessed material showing a minor engaging in sexual activity and created, reproduced or published obscene material with a minor participating. The charges were amended from second- and third-degree felonies, respectively.
Elmeco Crisp, 44, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 21 and his bond was continued.
