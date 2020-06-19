Paulding Common Pleas
Destiney Gerken, 19, Antwerp, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft, each a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for July 20.
Dean Leisure, 62, Scott, had an indictment for prohibitive acts involving certificates of title, an unclassified felony; and tampering with evidence, a fifth-degree felony, dismissed.
Joshua Finfrock, 35, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.