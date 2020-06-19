Paulding Common Pleas

Destiney Gerken, 19, Antwerp, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft, each a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for July 20.

Dean Leisure, 62, Scott, had an indictment for prohibitive acts involving certificates of title, an unclassified felony; and tampering with evidence, a fifth-degree felony, dismissed.

Joshua Finfrock, 35, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled.

