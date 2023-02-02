Leighton Mullins Jr., 47, 15803 County Road 191, Defiance, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he serve 30 days in Paulding County Jail with credit for 11 days served while his case was pending, and complete the county drug court program.
John Talbott, 54, Grover Hill, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 14.
Robert Bair, 33, Melrose, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 14 and his bond was continued.
Raychel McGill, 30, Grover Hill, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 14 and her bond was continued.
Julia Snyder, 47, 20553 Kiser Road, Defiance, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 13 and her bond was continued.
Shawn Spencer, 43, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, second- and third-degree felonies; having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of trafficking in cocaine, fourth- and fifth-degree felonies. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 7 and bond was set at $100,000.
Rhonda Stahl, 49, Grover Hill, pleaded not guilty to illegal use of supplemental nutrition assistance program benefits or WIC program benefits, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 14 and her bond was continued.
Craig Wagenhauser, 34, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony; and resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Monday and bond was set at $20,000 cash or surety with a 10% allowance provision.
Jonathan Wonderly, 37, 13505 Ohio 15, Defiance, pleaded not guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Tuesday 14 and bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety with a 10% allowance provision.
