Leighton Mullins Jr., 47, 15803 County Road 191, Defiance, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he serve 30 days in Paulding County Jail with credit for 11 days served while his case was pending, and complete the county drug court program.


