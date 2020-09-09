Putnam Common Pleas
Brenda Fisher, 33, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 5 and bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety.
Morenzin Murdock, 25, 520 Chippewa Drive, Defiance, pleaded not guilty to possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 8 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Angela Dewig, 19, Paulding, appeared for sentencing on a charge of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that she serve 30 days in Paulding County Jail, with credit for 11 days served while her case was pending, and make $2,768.35 to the victim. The charge alleged that on June 6 she possessed property she knew was stolen. A charge of complicity to theft, a first-degree misdemeanor, was dismissed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.