Paulding Common Pleas
Darrell Mawk, 51, Paulding, appeared for sentencing on a charge of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony. He was given a 12-month prison term and classified as a tier II sexual offender. The charge alleged that on May 10, 2019, he had sexual contact with a then 14-year-old boy.
