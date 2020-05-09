• Court Results
Paulding Common Pleas
Sunny Parker, 49, Paulding, appeared for sentencing on a charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a peace officer, a third-degree felony. She was given an 18-month prison term, a three-year operator's license suspension and credit for 84 days served in jail while her case was pending. Parker fled in a vehicle from a law enforcement officer on Feb. 5 after having been signaled to stop.
