• Court Results

Paulding Common Pleas

Sunny Parker, 49, Paulding, appeared for sentencing on a charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a peace officer, a third-degree felony. She was given an 18-month prison term, a three-year operator's license suspension and credit for 84 days served in jail while her case was pending. Parker fled in a vehicle from a law enforcement officer on Feb. 5 after having been signaled to stop.

