Paulding Common Pleas
Larry Copsey, 49, Antwerp, pleaded not guilty to non-support of dependents, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 8.
Tyler Fleming, 37, Mark Center, pleaded not guilty to illegal conveyance of weapons, drugs or other prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility or institution, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 4.
Jessy May, 25, 15677 Road 169, Defiance, pleaded not guilty to three counts of theft, fourth- and fifth-degree felonies. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 8.
Logan Perl, 27, Oakwood, pleaded not guilty to breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 22 and bond was set at $20,000 cash or surety with a 10% allowance provision.
John Saco, 66, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to two counts of gross sexual imposition, each a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 16 and bond was set at $200,000 cash or surety with a 10% allowance provision.
Derek Youtsey, 23, Fort Wayne, pleaded not guilty to improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and possession of drugs, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 8 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
An indictment against Barbara Cutlip, 38, Melrose, for aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
An indictment against Derrek Sharp, 30, Sherwood, for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
