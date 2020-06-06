Paulding Common Pleas

Melvin Crawford III, 32, Payne, appeared for sentencing on a charge a tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and was given an 18-month prison term with credit for four days served in jail while case was pending. An additional count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, was dismissed. Crawford attempted to alter the results of a urine drug test on Nov. 26, 2019.

Charlie Egnor Jr., 45, Paulding, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, a third-degree felony. He was given an 18-month prison term with credit for 10 days served in jail while case was pending, fined $2,000 and ordered to make restitution of $300 to the Multi-area Narcotics Unit for the drug transaction to a confidential informant. A 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix seized during the investigation also was ordered forfeited. The charge was amended from a second-degree felony. An additional count of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, a second-degree felony, was dismissed.

Jimmie Keeler, 58, Cecil, had indictments for possession of methamphetamine and vandalism, each a fifth-degree felony, dismissed.

Load comments