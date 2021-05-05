Paulding Common Pleas
Barry Watson, 51, Paulding, pleaded guilty to non-support of dependents, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his cash bond was reinstated. Sentencing was scheduled for June 21.
Cambrea Zimmerman, 23, Indianapolis, Ind., pleaded not guilty to possession of fentanyl and possession of methamphetamine, each a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 7.
Shon Cantu, 24, 15041 County Road 269, Defiance, appeared for sentencing on a charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he serve 30 days in Paulding County Jail with credit for six days served while his case was pending and he make $4,187.37 restitution to Premier Bank. He used deception to obtain the above amount from First Federal Bank in May 2020.
