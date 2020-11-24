Paulding Common Pleas

Amanda Faehr, 36, Paulding, appeared for sentencing on a charge of attempted illegal conveyance of weapons, drugs or other prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility or institution, a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that she serve one day in Paulding County Jail with credit for one day served while her case was pending and obtain her GED. The first charge was amended from illegal conveyance of weapons, drugs or other prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility or institution, a third-degree felony.

