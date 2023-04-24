Christian Klender, 21, Antwerp, appeared for sentencing on a charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he complete a drug court assessment and serve 64 days in Paulding County Jail with credit for time served while his case was pending.
Robert Bair III, 33, Leipsic, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for May 23. He also pleaded not guilty to telecommunications harassment, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 23 and bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety with a 10% allowance provision.
Adam Daniels, 23, Paulding, pleaded guilty to trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth-degree felony; and receiving stolen property, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for May 30. The trespass charge was amended from burglary, a second-degree felony.
Keith Cooper, 44, Fort Wayne, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 2 and his bond was continued.
Collin Gee, 27, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth-degree felony; criminal damaging or endangering, a second-degree misdemeanor; and criminal damaging or endangering, a second-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 30 and bond was set at $15,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Codie Ledford, 29, Cecil, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 13 and his bond was continued.
Samuel Palacios, 42, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 2 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Nicholas White, 38, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to OVI, a fourth-degree felony; and driving under suspension, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Wednesday and bond was set at $15,000 cash or surety with a 10% allowance provision.
