Dustin Miller, 34, Spencerville, pleaded guilty to three counts of non-support of dependents, each a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 23.
Joshua Fish, 35, Antwerp, pleaded not guilty to two counts of non-support of dependents, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 23 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Jason Fisher, 46, Antwerp, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 23 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
John Phillips, 52, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 30 and his bond was continued.
Justin Smith, 38, 15677 County Road 169, Defiance, pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, second- and fifth-degree felonies. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 27 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
John Talbott, 54, Grover Hill, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 30 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Jerel Tousley, 46, Oakwood, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 6 and his bond was continued.
Dustin Wheeler, 40, Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 23 and his bond was continued.
Daymon Walker, 29, Cecil, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 23 and his bond was continued.
Angela Lands, 39, 19848 Ohio 111, Defiance, was granted drug treatment in lieu of conviction on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. She was placed under supervision for two years on condition she complete treatment recommended by Westwood Behavioral Health Center, Inc.
Mark Carnahan, 51, Antwerp, had an indictment for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, dismissed.
