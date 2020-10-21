Paulding Common Pleas
Michelle Spears, 22, Oakwood, appeared for sentencing on a charge of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that she serve 39 days in Paulding County Jail with credit for 39 days served in jail while her case was pending, and ordered to make $711.73 restitution and have no contact with unrelated children under the age of 18 without permission of her supervising officer. She also was classified as a tier II sexual offender. The charge alleged that she engaged in sexual conduct with a 15-year-old juvenile in March. Two additional counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, each a fourth-degree felony, were dismissed.
Aaron Griffiths, 37, Paulding, pleaded guilty to attempted theft, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his cash bond was modified to a personal-recognizance bond. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 23.
Eric Seekings, 38, Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 7 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
