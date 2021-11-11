Paulding Common Pleas
John Chaffins, 38, Paulding, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a second-degree felony; and illegal conveyance of weapons or drugs or other prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility, a third-degree felony. He was given a prison term of 2-3 years for the drug offense to run consecutive to a 30-month sentence imposed on the third-degree felony. Charges of corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony; and trafficking in methamphetamine, a fourth-degree felony, were dismissed. Chaffins possessed 32 grams of methamphetamine on July 27 and conveyed an illegal substance into a detention facility.
