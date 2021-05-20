Paulding Common Pleas
Benjamin Wiswell, 29, Paulding, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and escape, each a third-degree felony. He was given a 30-month prison term with credit for 78 days served in jail while his case was pending. A 17-month prison term reimposed for a community control violation on a previous conviction of attempted possession of drugs, a fourth-degree felony, was ordered to run concurrent with the new sentence. A charge of escape, a third-degree felony, was dismissed. The third-degree felony alleged that on Feb. 25 he fled in a vehicle from a police officer after being signaled to stop.
Loveonna Monroe, 43, Antwerp, appeared for sentencing on a charge of gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that she serve 90 days in Paulding County Jail with credit for one day previously served. She also was classified as a tier I sexual offender and ordered to have no contact with unrelated children under the age of 18 without permission of her supervising officer. The charge had alleged that on Feb. 18, 2020 she engaged in sexual contact with another person whose mental or physical condition was impaired.
Matthew Wehrman, 28, Marion, Ind., pleaded guilty to attempted possession of marijuana, a third-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for June 21.
