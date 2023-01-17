Seth Aldrich, 27, Stryker (CCNO), appeared for sentencing on a charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, and was given a 17-month prison term with credit for 26 days served in jail while his case was pending. The sentence is to run concurrent with a prison term imposed in Defiance County. He stole a Ford Flex motor vehicle from another person on May 8.


