Seth Aldrich, 27, Stryker (CCNO), appeared for sentencing on a charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, and was given a 17-month prison term with credit for 26 days served in jail while his case was pending. The sentence is to run concurrent with a prison term imposed in Defiance County. He stole a Ford Flex motor vehicle from another person on May 8.
John Lyles Jr., 33, Paulding, appeared for sentencing on a charge of failure to comply with the order of signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. He was given a 17-month prison term with credit for 30 days served in jail while his case was pending. He fled from a law enforcement officer on Sept. 7, 2020 after having been ordered to stop.
Dustin Gilbert, 38, Cloverdale, pleaded guilty to nonsupport of dependents, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 7.
Brandon Mills, 31, Warren, Mich., pleaded not guilty to breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; assault, a first-degree misdemeanor; and aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 30 and his bond was continued.
Loren Hancock, 62, Paulding, was granted a motion for drug treatment in lieu of conviction on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. She was placed under supervision for two years and ordered to comply with the intervention plan recommended by Westwood Behavioral Health Center, Inc.
