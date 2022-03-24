Allen Foute, 54, Sherwood, pleaded guilty to OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor; and failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for May 9 and bond was set at $35,000 cash or surety with a 10% allowance provision.
Kirsten Gipple, 19, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 2 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
An indictment of Coty Franklin, 34, Payne, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, was dismissed.
An indictment of Nathan Brown, 34, Paulding, for theft, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
