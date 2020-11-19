Paulding Common Pleas
John Chaffins, 37, Hicksville, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 21.
Trey Cutlip, 18, Melrose, pleaded guilty to aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 21.
Mitchell Porter, 34, Oakwood, pleaded guilty to non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Monday.
Shannon Highwarden, 43, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to possession of fentanyl, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 28 and bond was set at $15,000 cash or surety with a 10% allowance provision.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.