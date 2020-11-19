Paulding Common Pleas

John Chaffins, 37, Hicksville, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 21.

Trey Cutlip, 18, Melrose, pleaded guilty to aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 21.

Mitchell Porter, 34, Oakwood, pleaded guilty to non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Monday.

Shannon Highwarden, 43, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to possession of fentanyl, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 28 and bond was set at $15,000 cash or surety with a 10% allowance provision.

