Clay Dockery, 21, Paulding, pleaded guilty to burglary and grand theft, each a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. A disposition hearing is scheduled for March 7.

An indictment against Sabrina Torres, 28, Logansport, Ind., for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments