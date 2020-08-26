Paulding Common Pleas

Mark Shaw, 23, Oakwood, pleaded guilty to a violation of sexual offender registration, a fourth-degree felony. He was given a 12-month prison term with credit for 52 days served in jail while his case was pending. He failed to register his address with authorities on May 22 as part of his sexual-offender registration. Charges of intimidation, a third-degree felony; and aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor, were dismissed.

