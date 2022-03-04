Paulding Common Pleas
Elizabeth Mercer, 42, address unknown, appeared for sentencing on charges of failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony; and possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony, and was given a 12-month prison term. She failed to appear for a hearing in Paulding County Common Pleas Court on Sept. 9 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
Cody Adkins, 30, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. A motion requesting intervention in lieu of conviction will be considered on March 28.
Anthony Bell, 27, Taylor, Mich., pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 28 and his bond was continued.
Tyler Levos, 36, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to OVI, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 28 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Timothy Schnepp, 35, Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to nonsupport of dependents, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 28 and his bond was continued.
Justin Woodruff, 32, Cecil, pleaded not guilty to having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 28 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
An indictment against Jennifer Wilder, 46, Van Wert, for theft, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
