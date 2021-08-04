Paulding Common Pleas
David Dadou, 35, Sterling Heights, Mich., pleaded not guilty to trafficking in marijuana, a fourth-degree felony; and possession of marijuana, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 9 and his bond was continued.
Elizabeth Mercer, 42, Cecil, pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 9 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Mandy Gunn, 36, Marion, Ind., was granted treatment in lieu of conviction on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed under supervision for two years and ordered to follow the intervention plan recommended by Grant-Blackford Mental Health, Inc.
Dustin Miller, 33, Payne, was granted treatment in lieu of conviction on charges of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; and theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed under supervision for two years and ordered to a follow the intervention plan recommended by Westwood Behavioral Health Center, Inc.
