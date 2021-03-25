Paulding Common Pleas
John Chaffins, 37, Hicksville, appeared for sentencing on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he serve 30 days in Paulding County Jail with credit for two days previously served, and obtain and maintain employment.
Shon Cantu, 24, 15041 County Road 169, Defiance, pleaded guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 26.
Benjamin Wiswell, 29, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and escape, each a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 3.
Brandon Bird, 26, Cecil, pleaded not guilty to failure to register, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 3.
Miranda Bussing, 40, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 19.
Eliseo Camposano, 41, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to burglary, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 3.
Ryan Homier, 41, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to burglary, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 26 and bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety with a 10% allowance provision.
Dustin Miller, 33, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; and theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 19 and bond was set at $15,000 cash or surety with a 10% allowance provision.
Matthew Wehrman, 28, Marion, Ind., pleaded not guilty to possession of marijuana, a third-degree felony; and two counts of OVI, each a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 19.
Matthew White, 37, Oakwood, pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 26.
An indictment against Chad Mesloh, 24, Bryan, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
An indictment against Leybi Romero, 33, Antwerp, for two counts of OVI, each a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.