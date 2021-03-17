Sandra Krohn, 59, Paulding, appeared for sentencing on a charge of theft, a fourth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for two years with conditions, including that she complete the Westwood Behavorial Health Center's intervention plan and provide 20 hours of community service work. She stole prescription medication from another person on April 21, 2020.
Christian Dale, 31, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 19 and his bond was continued.
Barry Watson, 51, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to non-support of dependents, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 26 and bond was set at $7,500 cash with a 10% allowance provision,
Jacqueline Gonzales, 42, Paulding, pleaded guilty to illegal voting, a fourth-degree felony. She was accepted into the county's diversion program and ordered to complete the program and obey all terms and conditions. She admitted that on Oct. 13 she impersonated or signed the name of another person to vote as that person.
