Ryan Homier, 41, Paulding, appeared for sentencing on a charge of trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he serve 90 days in Paulding County Jail with credit for 42 days served in jail while his case was pending. He will receive credit for the remaining jail time for each day he spends at the W.O.R.T.H. Center. The charge was amended from burglary, a fourth-degree felony.
Ethan Reust, 18, Paulding, appeared for sentencing on a charge of theft, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he serve 61 days in Paulding County Jail with credit for 61 days served in jail while his case was pending, and ordered to receive an assessment from Westwood Behavioral Health Center, Inc. and have no contact with the victim or the victim's family. The charge was amended from a charge of robbery, a second-degree felony, while a charge of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor, was dismissed. The indictment had alleged that on July 1 in Payne he assaulted a 16-year-old boy with whom he is acquainted, stealing his book bag.
Tricia Brown, 44, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 18 and her bond was continued.
Jeffery Dennison, 47, 16211 Road 153, Defiance, pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 25 and his bond was continued.
Shane Redman, 28, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to possession of heroin, a third-degree felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a fourth-degree misdemeanor; possession of drug abuse instruments, a fourth-degree felony; and resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 18 and bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety with a 10% allowance privilege.
An indictment of Andrew Farris, 29, Fort Wayne, for grand theft, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
An indictment of James Glass, 52, Payne, for non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
