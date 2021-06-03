Paulding Common Pleas
Jason Grunden, 41, Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to non-support of dependents, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 21 and his bond was continued.
Vantreese Jones, 24, Indianapolis, Ind., pleaded not guilty to improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 26 and his bond was continued.
Derek Youtsey, 23, Fort Wayne, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for two years and ordered to complete the treatment program recommended by Fort Wayne Recovery.
