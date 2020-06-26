Kristina Minch, 35, Hicksville, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that she serve 31 days in jail (with credit for 31 days served while her case was pending) and receive a drug and alcohol assessment.
Patrick Gager, 42, Antwerp, pleaded guilty to breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for July 20.
Hope Smith, Antwerp, 20, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. The case was continued until July 20 for a dispositional hearing.
David Addis, 19, Antwerp, pleaded not guilty to breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 27 and a jury trial for Oct. 14.
Joshua Base, 35, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to five counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, third-, fourth- and fifth-degree felonies; and three counts of receiving stolen property, each a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 13 and a jury trial for Sept. 1. Bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Thomas Baum II, 48, Antwerp, pleaded not guilty to possession of cocaine and possession of oxycodone, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 13 and a jury trial for Oct. 6.
Brenda Combs, 52, Payne, pleaded not guilty to tampering with records, a third-degree felony; and theft, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 3 and a jury trial for Oct. 20.
Angela Dewig, 18, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; and complicity to theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 20 and a jury trial for Sept. 29.
Joshua Finfrock, 35, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 13 and a jury trial for Aug. 11. Bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Dalton Johnson, 25, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 13 and a jury trial for Sept. 1. Bond was set at $75,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Sandra Krohn, 58, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to theft, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 3 and a jury trial for Oct. 20.
Eugene Lane, 36, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and two counts of assault, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 7 and a jury trial for Sept. 1. Bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Fred Lane, 39, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to burglary, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 7 and a jury trial for Sept. 1. Bond was set at $30,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Justin Meglich, 36, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to pandering obscenity involving a minor, a second-degree felony; and pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 7 and a jury trial for Sept 1. Bond was set at $200,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Lauro Sanchez Jr., 49, Melrose, pleaded not guilty to escape, a third-degree felony; and assault, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 13 and a jury trial for Aug. 11. He was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Patrick Stilson, 25, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and corrupting another with drugs, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 3 and a jury trial for Oct. 20.
Evelyn Wilson, 19, Fort Wayne, pleaded not guilty to breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 27 and a jury trial for Oct. 14.
Adam Wright, 21, Cloverdale, pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 20 and a jury trial for Sept. 29.
James Prescott, 24, Paulding, had an indictment for grand theft, a fourth-degree felony; breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; theft, a fifth-degree felony; and receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony, dismissed.
