Paulding County Common Pleas
Eliseo Camposano, 41, Paulding, appeared for sentencing on a charge of burglary, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he serve 125 days in Paulding County Jail with credit for 125 days served in jail while his case was pending, follow recommendations made by Westwood Behavioral Health Center, Inc. and maintain employment. He trespassed in an occupied residence on March 1.
Thomas Phillips Jr., 55, Antwerp, appeared for sentencing on a charge of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he serve 30 days in Paulding County Jail with credit for one day served while his case was pending and make $100 restitution to the victim.
Gavin Lloyd, 23, Bryan, pleaded guilty to assault, a fourth-degree felony; and resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 1.
Jeffrey Merritte, 51, 26906 Hoffman Road, Defiance, pleaded guilty to attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 8.
Lyndell Ramos, 35, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 25 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Devin Swain, 24, Anderson, Ind., pleaded not guilty to possession of marijuana, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 8 and his bond was continued.
Deandre Warr, 30, St. Clairsville, pleaded not guilty to possession of drugs, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Wednesday and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
An indictment of Shawn Dempsey, 42, Paulding, for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; eight counts of breaking and entering, each a fifth-degree felony; and eight counts of theft, including six fifth-degree felonies and two first-degree misdemeanors, was dismissed.
