Paulding Common Pleas

Jason Harlan, 44, Lagro, Ind., pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 20 and his bond was continued.

Joshua Newsome, 33, Paulding, pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to complicity, a third-degree felony; gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony; harassment by inmate, a fifth-degree felony; possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony; escape, a fifth-degree felony; and two counts of harassment by inmate, each a fifth-degree felony. The proceedings will be stayed pending an evaluation by the Court Diagnostic and Treatment Center.

Daniel LaFountain, 28, Paulding, was granted treatment in lieu of conviction on a charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on supervision for two years and ordered to follow the intervention plan recommended by Pathways Counseling Center, Inc.

An indictment against Ja La Lashea Waughfield, 23, Indianapolis, Ind., for possession of criminal tools and receiving stolen property, each a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.

