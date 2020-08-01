Paulding Common Pleas
Michelle Spears, 21, Oakwood, pleaded not guilty to three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 24 and her bond was modified to $10,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Hope Smith, 20, Antwerp, was placed on supervised probation for two years on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. She was granted treatment in lieu of conviction on condition she follow the intervention plan as recommended by the Indiana Center for Recovery and complete 20 hours of community service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.