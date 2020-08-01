Paulding Common Pleas

Michelle Spears, 21, Oakwood, pleaded not guilty to three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 24 and her bond was modified to $10,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.

Hope Smith, 20, Antwerp, was placed on supervised probation for two years on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. She was granted treatment in lieu of conviction on condition she follow the intervention plan as recommended by the Indiana Center for Recovery and complete 20 hours of community service.

