Paulding Common Pleas
Shelby Williams, 39, Paulding, appeared for sentencing on a charge of endangering children, a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that she serve 27 days in jail (with credit for 27 days served while her case was pending) and complete a mental health assessment with Westwood Behavioral Health Center Inc., or another appropriate agency, and complete recommended treatment. The charge was amended from a second-degree felony, which had alleged that on Jan. 23 she caused physical harm to a child.
Michael Dunn, 33, Paulding, pleaded guilty to having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Tuesday.
Joshua Jennings, 39, address unknown, pleaded guilty to failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for June 15.
Angela Eblin, 45, Antwerp, had a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony, dismissed as she entered a plea to a charge in Paulding County Court.
Bryan Wolfe, age and address unavailable, had a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony, dismissed as he was sentenced to a six-year prison term in Indiana.
