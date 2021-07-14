Paulding Common Pleas
Andrew Swanson Jr., 19, Kent, appeared for sentencing on a charge of identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he serve 30 days in Paulding County Jail with credit for two days served while his case was pending, follow treatment recommendations and obtain his GED. A 9mm handgun seized in the case was ordered forfeited to the Ohio Highway Patrol. Charges of improperly handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and forgery, a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed.
Paul Lambert, 34, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to theft and complicity to receiving stolen property, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 9 and his bond was continued.
Jacob Phlipot, 26, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled and his bond was reinstated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.