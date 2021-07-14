Paulding Common Pleas

Andrew Swanson Jr., 19, Kent, appeared for sentencing on a charge of identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he serve 30 days in Paulding County Jail with credit for two days served while his case was pending, follow treatment recommendations and obtain his GED. A 9mm handgun seized in the case was ordered forfeited to the Ohio Highway Patrol. Charges of improperly handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and forgery, a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed.

Paul Lambert, 34, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to theft and complicity to receiving stolen property, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 9 and his bond was continued.

Jacob Phlipot, 26, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled and his bond was reinstated.

