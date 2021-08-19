Paulding Common Pleas

Ian Taylor, 27, Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 20 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

An indictment of Nathan Edgell, 39, Antwerp, for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.

