Paulding Common Pleas
Matthew Wiswell, 28, Paulding, appeared for sentencing on a charge of burglary, a third-degree felony; possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony; and three counts of breaking and entering, each a fifth-degree felony. He was given prison terms totaling 41 months. He broke into a residence on Aug. 12 as well as buildings in Paulding on Aug. 6, on Paulding County Road 144 on Aug. 15 and in Cecil on Aug. 21. Four counts of theft, including one fourth-degree felony, one fifth-degree felony and two first-degree misdemeanors, were dismissed.
Samantha Fenter, 32, Paulding, appeared for sentencing on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that she serve 33 days in Paulding County Jail with credit for 33 days served while her case was pending and follow drug and alcohol treatment recommendations.
John Saco, 66, Paulding, pleaded no contest to two counts of gross sexual imposition, each a third-degree felony, and was found guilty of each. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Tuesday and his bond was continued.
Thomas Spence III, 31, Logansport, Ind., pleaded not guilty to possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 4 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
William Stucky, 52, Fort Wayne, pleaded not guilty to counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 4 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.