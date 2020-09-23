Paulding Common Pleas
Carl McStoots, 48, address unknown, pleaded guilty to non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years and given 30 days in jail with credit for 11 days served while he may satisfy the remaining sentence by obtaining employment and making regular child support payments. He failed to make adequate support payments for his child.
