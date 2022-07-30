Cody Adkins, 30, Paulding, pleaded contest to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony, and was found guilty. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he serve 73 days in Paulding County jail with credit for 73 days served while his case was pending, and ordered to obtain and maintain employment.
Cameron Allen, 34, Fort Wayne, appeared for sentencing on a charge of possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he serve 27 days in Paulding County jail with credit for 27 days served in jail while his case was pending, and obtain and maintain employment.
Asia Dunbar, 25, Redford, Mich., appeared for sentencing on a charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. She was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that she serve 30 days in Paulding County Jail with credit for 15 days served while her case was pending, and obtain and maintain employment.
Timothy Schnepp, 36, Van Wert, appeared for sentencing on a charge of nonsupport of dependents, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he serve 30 days in Paulding County Jail and make child support payments.
Brandon Ruffing, 34, Antwerp, pleaded guilty to theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 12.
Eryn Arend, 26, address unavailable, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing will be scheduled.
David Bidlack, 31, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to grand theft of a motor vehicle and unauthorized use of a vehicle, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 22 and bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety with a 10% allowance provision.
Kobe Cutlip, 18, Melrose, pleaded not guilty to grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Tuesday and bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety with a 10% allowance provision.
Scott Haney, 40, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 8 and bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety with a 10% allowance provision.
Angela Lands, 38, 19848 Ohio 111, Defiance, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 22 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Tony Stephey, 41, Oakwood, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 22 and his bond was continued.
Dana Treesh, 39, Latty, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony; two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 14 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Joseph Thomas, 31, 2127 Baltimore Road, Defiance, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; violating a protection order, each a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 29 and bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety with a 10% allowance provision.
Jay Watson, 55, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to rape, a first-degree felony; and four counts of gross sexual imposition, each a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 3 and bond was set at $100,000 cash or surety with a 10% allowance provision.
Matthew White, 39, 15849 Ohio 111, Defiance, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 8 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Amanda Diaz, 42, 14487 Power Dam Road, Defiance, was granted a motion for drug treatment in lieu of conviction on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a third-degree felony. She was placed on supervision for two years and required to follow the treatment plan recommended by Next Step Recovery Center.
Bailey Ripke, 25, Oakwood, was granted a motion for drug treatment in lieu of conviction on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. She was placed on supervision for two years and required to follow the treatment plan recommended by Westwood Behavioral Health Center, Inc.
An indictment against Mark Johnson, 61, Antwerp, for domestic violence, a third-degree felony, was dismissed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.