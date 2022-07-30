Cody Adkins, 30, Paulding, pleaded contest to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony, and was found guilty. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he serve 73 days in Paulding County jail with credit for 73 days served while his case was pending, and ordered to obtain and maintain employment.

