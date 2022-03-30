Cody Adkins, 30, Paulding, pleaded guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. The case was scheduled for a disposition hearing on May 2 and his personal-recognizance bond was reinstated.

Kara Buzard, 42, Paulding, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and assault, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 21.

Eric Marshall, 26, Cincinnati, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. The case was scheduled for a disposition hearing on May 2 and his bond was continued.

Justin Woodruff, 32, Cecil, pleaded guilty to having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for May 2.

