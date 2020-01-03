Paulding Common Pleas

Samantha Fenter, 30, Haviland, was arraigned on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-trial conference is set for Monday.

Lauro Sanchez Jr., 40, Haviland, was arraigned on a charge of assault, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-trial conference is set for Monday.

Christina Dunderman, 34, Antwerp, was arraigned on a charge of non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-trial conference is set for Feb. 3 at 10:30 a.m.

Jeremy Shaffer, 39. Oakwood, was arraigned on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony. A pre-trial conference is set for Feb. 3 at 11:30 a.m.

Cody Eblin, 20, Antwerp, was arraigned on a charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-trial conference is set for Feb. 3 at 1 p.m.

James Prescott, 24, Hicksville, was arraigned on a charge of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; theft, a fourth-degree felony; and receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-trial conference is set for Jan. 27 at 1:30 p.m.

Nathan Edgell, 37, Antwerp, was arraigned on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-trial is set for Jan. 27 at 2 p.m.

Angela Eblin, 44, Antwerp, was arraigned on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-trial conference was set for Feb. 3 at 11:15 a.m.

Kylee Turski, 35, Payne, was arraigned on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-trial conference is set for Feb. 3 at 11 a.m.

Steven Johnson, 50, Paulding, was arraigned on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-trial conference was set for Jan. 15 at 1 p.m.

