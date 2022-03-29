CHARLOE — Paulding County authorities are investigating a "suspicious death" after discovering the body of a deceased man near here.
The body was located at Sherman Cemetery, just across the Auglaize River and east of Charloe at roads 179 and 140. A press release issued by Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers said his deputies were dispatched at 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, finding the body in the western part of the cemetery.
"We are treating this as a suspicious death," he stated. "There are no obvious signs of the cause of death. The body was taken from the scene to the Lucas County Coroner's Office where an autopsy will be done. My staff will work with the county coroner's office to identify the body."
The body was described as that of a white male, about 30 years of age and approximately five-foot 10 inches tall dressed in blue jeans and a black shirt. The male has dark hair and beard, and multiple tattoos.
His identification was not found at the scene, according to the press release.
Persons with information regarding a person fitting this description that might be missing, or any information that could assist investigators with this case, are asked to contact the Paulding County Sheriff's Office at 419-399-3791.
Information also can be provided via Facebook by searching Facebook/Paulding County Sheriff's Office or by viewing the sheriff's website at www.pauldingohsheriff.com and leaving an email. An anonymous tip can be submitted on the website by scrolling to the bottom of any page and clicking "send us an anonymous tip."
Landers promised an additional press release when positive identification of the body is made and next of kin is notified.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.