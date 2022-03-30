CHARLOE — Paulding County authorities are investigating a “suspicious death” after discovering the body of a deceased Defiance man near here on Tuesday.
The body of Jared J. Hernandez, 29, was located at Sherman Cemetery, just across the Auglaize River and east of Charloe at roads 179 and 140. A press release issued by Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers said his deputies were dispatched at 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, finding the body in the western part of the cemetery.
“Officials did not rule on a cause of death today after the autopsy,” stated Landers in a followup press release issued Wednesday. “They will await the findings of the toxicology testing before coming to a conclusion, which could be several months. We will continue to talk with family, friends and associates of Jared, and follow any leads that come into the office. He did not die at the scene. We need answers as to where and why he died and who put him there.”
Persons with information that might assist investigators with the case are asked to contact the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office at 419-399-3791.
Information also can be provided via Facebook by searching Facebook/Paulding County Sheriff’s Office or by viewing the sheriff’s website at www.pauldingohsheriff.com and leaving an email. An anonymous tip can be submitted on the website by scrolling to the bottom of any page and clicking “send us an anonymous tip.”
The press release issued by the sheriff’s office Wednesday asked the public to “please understand all anonymous tips sent from the sheriff’s website are reviewed. However, the sender is truly anonymous. We have no way to reply to those tips. If you want a response, you will need to send an email to Sheriff Landers at jklanders@pauldingohsheriff.com.
